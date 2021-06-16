Opposition against reinduction of turncoats intensifies within TMC

Even as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership is yet to take a call on whether to take back turncoats who joined the BJP, severe opposition to any such reinduction has come up among booth-level workers of the party. TMC sources said the party has adopted a “go slow” approach in this regard to ensure that the cadres do not get demoralised.

TMC insiders said the final decision regarding the issue will be taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the party does not want to rush into anything.

“The party supremo will take the final decision on this. We are in no hurry. But those who deserted the party ahead of the Assembly elections will find it difficult to return. Mamata Banerjee is in no mood to take back some of them,” said a senior TMC leader.

TMC cadres have hit the streets in several districts of the state, opposing reinduction of turncoats. They have held demonstrations at Domjur Assembly constituency in Howrah district demanding that the TMC leadership not take Rajib Banerjee back into the party.

Protests were also held at Uttarpara Assembly constituency against TMC turncoat and former MLA Prabir Ghoshal; posters were put up against him in the area. Both Banerjee and Ghoshal joined the BJP just ahead of the Assembly elections.

Similar posters were put up in Salt Lake on the eastern fringes of Kolkata against former TMC MLA Sabhyasachi Dutta. However, the TMC leadership has taken a different view of the protest and made it clear that they don't approve. According to TMC sources, the party leadership are of the opinion that Sabyasachi joined the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections and did not resort to any slandering against the TMC.

The TMC turncoats have now started to attack each other. TMC MP Sunil Mondal on Tuesday accused BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the saffron party with him in December last year of not keeping his word. He further alleged that the state BJP leadership refused to accept and trust those who came from the TMC.