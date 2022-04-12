Opposition alleges false voting, intimidation in Bengal bypolls

Bye-elections to two constituencies in West Bengal, the Ballygunge Assembly constituency in south Kolkata, and the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, took place on Tuesday amid parties in Opposition raising allegations against Trinamool of false voting, intimidation and violent jostles.

The Kolkata Assembly seat recorded over 41 per cent voting, and around 64 per cent of votes were cast in the Asansol Lok Sabha seat.

Allegations surfaced from the BJP in Asansol, from where veteran film star and politician Shatrughan Sinha contested as a Trinamool candidate. Agnimitra Paul, BJP’s MLA from Asansol South who is in the fray against Sinha, tweeted and claimed that one polling agent was beaten up by Trinamool workers. Her vehicle was allegedly vandalised. In one place, it was alleged that media representatives were also obstructed by police.

Also read: Stones hurled at Asansol BJP candidate's vehicle

Trinamool candidate Sinha, however, saw opponents’ allegations as signs of desperation or frustration because of the expected results (in Trinamool’s favour).

In south Kolkata’s Ballygunge constituency, Opposition candidates raised the issue of false (proxy) voting and alleged that the Trinamool representatives created an uneasy atmosphere.

Congress candidate Kamruzzaman Chowdhury in his complaint to election authorities alleged that he was attacked and assaulted by Trinamool activists, and his car was severely dented.

Complaints were also filed on behalf of BJP candidate Keya Ghosh against local Trinamool representatives and activists for provocations, creating a frightening ambiance and false voting.

CPM candidate Saira Shah Halim, niece of actor Naseeruddin Shah, alleged false voting. In a press statement issued by the CPM, Kolkata committee, the party alleged: “Throughout the day the TMC activists terrorised the voters in different ways and directed them not to cast votes. They also invaded many polling stations in groups to cast false votes.” A party leader also alleged that a Left worker was slashed with a blade by goons when he tried to counter rigging.

Supriyo, meanwhile, pointed out that the attitude of central forces was improper. Voters were not allowed with phones inside booths and this led to chaos at certain places. The matter will be taken up with the Election Commission. He added that voting machines at some places were replaced as they malfunctioned.

In a press conference, Trinamool leaders Partha Chatterjee and Firhad Hakim questioned the holding of elections in hot weather, when Ramzan and other religious occasions are being observed. The leaders, however, said that the Trinamool candidates will win by strong margins.

Check out DH's latest videos