Opposition BJP stages walkout in Bengal Assembly

The BJP on Monday staged a walkout in the Assembly after Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was stopped from completing his speech by Speaker Biman Bose.
As the House gathered after recess, Adhikari began delivering his speech, criticising the governor's inaugural address.
The speaker, however, asked him not to make such allegations on the floor of the House.
The BJP legislative party, in protest, raised slogans against the speaker and staged a walkout in the assembly.
"I reserve my right to introduce privilege motion against Suvendu Adhikari for casting aspersions on the speaker," Banerjee then told the Assembly.
Later, during her speech, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned Adhikari's conduct in the House.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat
Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026
UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics
Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai
Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy
Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends
What we know about mysterious objects downed by US