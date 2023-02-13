Opposition BJP stages walkout in Bengal Assembly

Opposition BJP stages walkout in Bengal Assembly

As the House gathered after recess, Adhikari began delivering his speech, criticising the governor's inaugural address

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 13 2023, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 16:13 ist
e walk out during West Bengal governor C V Ananda Bose's address on the first day of Budget Session of State Legislative Assembly. Credit: PTI File Photo

The BJP on Monday staged a walkout in the Assembly after Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was stopped from completing his speech by Speaker Biman Bose.

As the House gathered after recess, Adhikari began delivering his speech, criticising the governor's inaugural address.

The speaker, however, asked him not to make such allegations on the floor of the House.

The BJP legislative party, in protest, raised slogans against the speaker and staged a walkout in the assembly.

"I reserve my right to introduce privilege motion against Suvendu Adhikari for casting aspersions on the speaker," Banerjee then told the Assembly.

Later, during her speech, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned Adhikari's conduct in the House.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal
TMC
BJP
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

 