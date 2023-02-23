Opposition has already conceded defeat in Nagaland: Himanta

The Opposition parties in Nagaland have conceded defeat to the NDPP-BJP alliance even before the elections as no other party has fielded candidates in more than 30 Assembly seats, Assam CM and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday while campaigning for a women candidate at Kohima.

"If a political party or an alliance wants to form the government in Nagaland having 60 Assembly seats, they should field candidates in at least 31 seats. But in this election, no other party or alliance has fielded candidates in more than 30 seats. This shows they have conceded defeat to NDPP-BJP alliance and have realised that Neiphiu Rio is going to be the Chief Minister again," Sarma said while campaigning for Salhoutuonuo Kruse, one of the three woman candidates fielded by NDPP-BJP alliance for the elections, on February 27.



"What is the point in voting for them? Because they have already decided to sit in the Opposition." Sarma asked.

The Rio-led NDPP and BJP are contesting the elections with a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement with a target to form their government again. "This alliance has set up a solid foundation and in the past five years, there was no political instability in Nagaland. We have laid a solid foundation for the peace and development of Nagaland. In the past five years, we have spent a lot of time and energy in finding a permanent solution to the long Naga political conflict. The next five years are very crucial for finding a permanent solution which will respect the uniqueness of the Naga people and strengthen the friendship between people of Nagaland and people in the rest of the country," Sarma said, adding that Rio is the CM candidate of NDPP-BJP alliance.

The Naga People's Front (NPF), the oldest regional party, which was in power for three consecutive terms between 2003 and 2018, this time is contesting only 22 seats. In the 2018 elections, the NPF had emerged as the single largest party by winning 26 out of 58 seats it contested. But the NDPP and BJP formed a coalition government. Interestingly, in September 2021, the NPF joined the NDPP-BJP government making Nagaland the only state with an all-party government. The party joined the government following a call for the "unity of all Naga entities" for finding a permanent solution to the Naga conflict.

Congress, on the other hand, is contesting in 23 seats while 15 candidates have been fielded by Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas). The National People's Party has put up candidates in 12 seats.