Oppn leaders protest against Agnipath in Bihar Assembly

Opposition leaders protest against Agnipath scheme in Bihar Assembly

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Jun 24 2022, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 14:57 ist

On the first day of Monsoon Session in the Bihar Assembly on Friday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left party leaders protested against the Central government on issue of the Agnipath scheme.

Bhai Virendra, the senior RJD leader and chief spokesperson said: "The leaders of every party will pass a proposal against the Agnipath scheme and send it to the Narendra Modi government."

Also Read: Agniveer lays bare the deepening India-Bharat divide

Mahboob Alam, the MLA from the Left party said: "Due to the arbitrariness of the Narendra Modi government, the futures of the youths are becoming darker. We have to secure the future of the youth of the country."

"The Center's inhibitory policies are putting pressure on the youths. Respective governments of the states have registered FIRs against the protesters and lodged them in jails.

"They were protesting for their future, but the Centre has applied pressure on states like Bihar having JD(U)-BJP combine government to suppress the agitation. They are thinking that the agitation against Agnipath scheme has ended, but I want to say that the protests have started now," Alam said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Bihar
Agnipath
Agnipath Scheme

What's Brewing

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

 