Opposition parties allege 'unfair' KMC polls, blame TMC

A day after the municipal elections were held in Kolkata, opposition parties in West Bengal, on Monday, took to the streets to protest an alleged high-handedness of Trinamool supporters, alleging that the police and State Election Commission failed to ensure a fair election.

The Congress Party, the Left Front, and the BJP have all announced their protests. The BJP has called for a protest rally “against widespread violence, booth rigging and false votes” on Monday. A BJP delegation also met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday evening and demanded that the polls be nullified.

Late Sunday, BJP leaders, upon being obstructed from entering the State Election Commission office, sat on a dharna on the premises. BJP National President JP Nadda and national leaders also tweeted their support for the state unit.

The Left Front is organising protests on Monday and Tuesday, with a protest outside the State Election Commission’s office. Congress supporters are also holding a similar protest.

The ruling Trinamool leadership ignored the allegations, claiming that the voting process was fair. The opposition is involved in "theatrics", the Trinamool leadership has claimed.

Opposition parties are also in the process of exploring legal routes. The results are expected to be declared after a vote count on Tuesday.

