Opposition targets Shah, BJP for Assam-Mizoram flare up

Opposition leaders on Tuesday targeted Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP over the violence at the Assam-Mizoram border, claiming that they have "failed" the country by "sowing hatred and distrust" and inviting the "death of democracy".

The statements from former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee among others came after at least five Assam Police personnel were killed while defending the "constitutional boundary" of the state with Mizoram and more than 60 people injured, including a Superintendent of Police.

"Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who've been killed. I hope the injured recover soon. The Home Minister has failed the country yet again by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people. India is now reaping its dreadful consequences," Rahul tweeted tagging a video of the alleged incident.

Banerjee tweeted, "shocked and stunned to hear about the ruthless violence that has transpired at the #AssamMizoramBorder. My condolences to the bereaved families. Such unremitting incidents under the BJP's watch have invited the death of democracy in our nation. India deserves better."

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said, "Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat? Police of two states are clashing, personnel are being killed! The Home Minister has just returned from Assam. What mischief did he play? Does he have any accountability?"

The Assam government on Monday claimed in a statement that Mizoram Police opened fire on its officials and civilians from two dominating high features with automatic weapons, including light machine guns (LMGs).

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana countered it saying that the state police responded "spontaneously by firing back" at Assam Police after its 200 personnel forcibly crossed a duty post manned by CRPF personnel and indulged in arson and firing and assaulted unarmed people.