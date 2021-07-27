Opposition targets Shah, BJP for Assam-Mizoram flare up

Opposition targets Shah, BJP for Assam-Mizoram flare up

'Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who've been killed,' Rahul Gandhi said

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2021, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 11:10 ist
Police personnel during a clash at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district. Credit: PTI Photo

Opposition leaders on Tuesday targeted Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP over the violence at the Assam-Mizoram border, claiming that they have "failed" the country by "sowing hatred and distrust" and inviting the "death of democracy".

The statements from former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee among others came after at least five Assam Police personnel were killed while defending the "constitutional boundary" of the state with Mizoram and more than 60 people injured, including a Superintendent of Police.

"Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who've been killed. I hope the injured recover soon. The Home Minister has failed the country yet again by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people. India is now reaping its dreadful consequences," Rahul tweeted tagging a video of the alleged incident.

Also Read | Six Assam police personnel killed in clash on Assam-Mizoram border, Amit Shah steps in

Banerjee tweeted, "shocked and stunned to hear about the ruthless violence that has transpired at the #AssamMizoramBorder. My condolences to the bereaved families. Such unremitting incidents under the BJP's watch have invited the death of democracy in our nation. India deserves better."

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said, "Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat? Police of two states are clashing, personnel are being killed! The Home Minister has just returned from Assam. What mischief did he play? Does he have any accountability?"

The Assam government on Monday claimed in a statement that Mizoram Police opened fire on its officials and civilians from two dominating high features with automatic weapons, including light machine guns (LMGs).

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana countered it saying that the state police responded "spontaneously by firing back" at Assam Police after its 200 personnel forcibly crossed a duty post manned by CRPF personnel and indulged in arson and firing and assaulted unarmed people.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assam
Mizoram
BJP
Amit Shah
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Abhishek Banerjee
Jayant Chaudhary
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Who can fill athletics' 'Bolt-hole'?

Who can fill athletics' 'Bolt-hole'?

FB assembles team to build sci-fi-style 'metaverse'

FB assembles team to build sci-fi-style 'metaverse'

Astronomers seek evidence of tech built by aliens

Astronomers seek evidence of tech built by aliens

Recognise ecocide as crime

Recognise ecocide as crime

India's poor face outsized air pollution death risk

India's poor face outsized air pollution death risk

 