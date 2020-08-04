Over 100 shops gutted in fire in WB's Baruipur market

Over 100 shops gutted in major fire in West Bengal's Baruipur market

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 04 2020, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 16:29 ist
Repressentative image: iStock Photo

Over a hundred shops were gutted as a major fire ravaged a market in Baruipur town in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The fire was noticed by locals around 2 am at a cloth godown in Baruipur Kachari Bazar and within minutes it spread to the entire market, they said.

Shop owners alleged that fire tenders arrived late to the spot due to which the fire could spread further.

Initially, two fire engines were rushed but as the flames continued to rage 11 more were sent, officials said.

Non-availability of water in the area also hampered fire-fighting operations, they said.

Later, a water tanker was brought in from Kolkata, around 15 km away.

The fire could be brought under control only around 7 am, they added.

A preliminary investigation found that the blaze was caused by an electrical short-circuit, fire officials said.

A senior fire official said initially there were some problems with water, but later tankers were brought in from various areas and the blaze could be doused.

Traders said goods worth crores of rupees were lost in the fire, besides over a hundred cloth stores being gutted

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal

What's Brewing

Novel coronavirus strains show little variability

Novel coronavirus strains show little variability

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

Japan to mark 75 years of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombing

Japan to mark 75 years of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombing

English phobia will ruin India’s economic prospects

English phobia will ruin India’s economic prospects

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

 