Over 1,500 new Covid-19 cases reported in Odisha

Over 1,500 new cases push Odisha's Covid-19 tally to 26,892; death toll climbs to 147

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jul 27 2020, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 15:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH

Odisha's Covid-19 tally shot up to 26,892 with 1,503 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 147 as seven more people succumbed to the virus, a health department official said on Monday.

Three deaths were reported from Ganjam and a fatality each was recorded in Sundergarh, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Malkangiri districts, he said.

Many of the deceased were also suffering from other health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, the official said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Ganjam district, Odisha's coronavirus hotspot, also accounted for the highest number of 491 fresh cases, followed by Khurda (223) and Cuttack (136).

Odisha now has 9,918 active Covid-19 cases, the official said, adding that 16,794 people have recovered from the disease so far in the state.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

As many as 9,327 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Odisha on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested for the virus in the state to 4,67,447.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Odisha
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

How to help children cope with moving

How to help children cope with moving

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

 