Over 1,500 new cases push Odisha's Covid-19 tally to 26,892; death toll climbs to 147

Odisha's Covid-19 tally shot up to 26,892 with 1,503 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 147 as seven more people succumbed to the virus, a health department official said on Monday.

Three deaths were reported from Ganjam and a fatality each was recorded in Sundergarh, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Malkangiri districts, he said.

Many of the deceased were also suffering from other health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, the official said.

Ganjam district, Odisha's coronavirus hotspot, also accounted for the highest number of 491 fresh cases, followed by Khurda (223) and Cuttack (136).

Odisha now has 9,918 active Covid-19 cases, the official said, adding that 16,794 people have recovered from the disease so far in the state.

As many as 9,327 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Odisha on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested for the virus in the state to 4,67,447.