Over 18 lakh yet to take second Covid-19 vaccine dose in West Bengal

Around 18 lakh people in West Bengal have failed to take their second Covid-19 vaccine doses on time, owing to a number of reasons ranging from contracting the virus after the first shot, death or migration to other states for work, according to a recent survey conducted by the health department.

The figure includes beneficiaries of the first dose of both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, with respective durations of 28-42 days and 84-112 days, respectively, for the second shot, the study conducted in 23 districts and five health districts of the state showed.

"Close to 18 lakh people have not appeared for the second dose. It's a very serious matter," a senior health department official told PTI.

Hooghly topped the list, with 140,403 yet to take the second jab, while Kalimpong, with 11,746, ranked at the bottom.

“There are many who passed away before their scheduled second dose, while some contracted the virus after the first shot and could not proceed for the next dose,” the official said.

The officials said that many could not be traced as they had changed their phone numbers.

A second official said that a large number of labourers who went to other states in search of employment, after the lockdown norms were relaxed, added to the number of people missing out on the second dose.

"Several frontline workers and officials, including central forces, who had arrived in the state during the assembly elections earlier this year and were inoculated here, left before taking the second dose. This also added to the tally of those who skipped the second shot,” he said.

The health department has also decided to send field workers to visit the homes of such beneficiaries to find out the reason behind the delay in taking the subsequent dose.

“I can tell you that those who have not come up for the second dose during the stipulated time period can still get jabbed. There is nothing to worry about,” the official said.

A total of 61,443,875 people have been inoculated in the state with at least one dose of the Covid vaccine till date.

