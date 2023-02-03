Over 1,800 arrested in 24 hours in Assam's massive crackdown on child marriage

More than 1,800 people have been arrested in Assam in the past 24 hours as part of a state-wide crackdown on child marriage.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the arrested have been made for violation of provisions of Prohibhiton of Child Marriage Act. "I have asked Assam police to act with a spirit of zero tolerance against the unpardonable and heinous crime on women," Sarma tweeted on Friday.

State wide arrests are presently underway against those violating provisions of Prohibhiton of Child Marriage Act . 1800 + have been arrested so far. I have asked @assampolice to act with a spirit of zero tolerance against the unpardonable and heinous crime on women — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 3, 2023

Police said arrests across the state were still underway.

This comes a day after the state police registered over 4,000 cases against those involved in child marriage across the state.

Also Read — Assam to crack down on child marriage after 4,000 cases logged in one day

The state Cabinet headed by Sarma on January 23 decided to launch a Karnataka-like "massive crackdown" against child marriage, a major reason of high maternal mortality and infant mortality rate in Assam.

Sarma said most of the cases registered were in Dhubri, Hojai, Udalguri, Morigaon, Kokrajhar, Baksa, South Salmara, Bajali, Karbi Anglong and Darrang districts.

Dhubri, South Salmara, Hojai, Morigaon and Darrang are either Muslim majority or have sizable Muslim population.

Sarma on January 23 said many husbands would be arrested and put behind bars on charges of child marriage. He also instructed police to book husbands found marrying girls below 14 years under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Child marriage is prohibited under the Proibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 but the problem serious in at least 10 districts.

Sarma said although the drive is not targeted at any community, the districts having majority Muslim population have been found by the NFHS with high rate of child marriage and child pregnancies. Sarma said Dhubri districts have been found having 50 per cent child marriage cases followed by South Salmara (44.7 per cent), Darrang (42 per cent), Nagaon (42 per cent), Goalpara (41 per cent), Bongaigaon (41 per cent), Barpeta (40 per cent) and Morigaon (39 per cent).

The average child marriage in Assam was found at 31 per cent, he said.