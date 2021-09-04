Over 1,900 appointments in Assam Health Department in four months: Keshab Mahanta

More than 1,900 appointments in different categories under the Assam Health department has been made since the new government assumed charge less than four months back, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said here on Saturday. He said that the process to give appointment against about 9,000 more existing vacancies in the department has been initiated.

"Since our government came to power, we have given appointment to 1,941 people in the Health department, ranging from nurses to medical staff to non-technical staff," Mahanta said.

He was speaking to reporters here after handing over appointment letters to 70 faculties (medical/ non-medical) of medical colleges and government dental colleges of the state at a function here.

The second BJP-led government, which is being headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma, was sworn-in on May 10.

The minister further said advertisements to fill nearly 9,000 vacant posts in the Health department will be published within this month.

"We have already shortlisted 300 doctors for appointment and they will be engaged formally soon," he added.

On the Covid-19 situation in the state, he urged the people not to put their guards down as the second wave has not ended yet and fears of a possible third wave have been articulated by experts.

"The government has relaxed lockdown norms, but if people flout the guidelines, we will be forced to once again tighten the restrictions," he said.

Mahanta further said all government and private offices, educational institutions and business establishments have to display a self-declaration that all its staff are vaccinated against Covid-19.

He said, "If during checking by our officials it is found that any self-declaration is false, we will take action against them. Each staff member has to have received at least the first dose of vaccine."

The minister also said there was adequate stock of vaccines in the state, with 32,62,062 people receiving both doses of vaccine so far.

As per the National Health Mission, Assam, bulletin on Friday evening, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state is 5,91,117, with a recovery rate of 97.94 per cent.

The virus has so far claimed 5,683 lives in the state till Friday, with the current death rate at 0.96 per cent.