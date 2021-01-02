Over 200 acre forests burnt down, IAF choppers, NDRF in action to control Dzukou Valley wildfire

Manipur government on Saturday said the wildfire at Dzukou Valley, a picturesque trekking spot on Nagaland-Manipur borders already reduced over 200 acres of forests to ashes on its side while Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers and NDRF personnel continued their efforts to control the blaze.

The wildfire broke out on Tuesday on the Nagaland side at Dzukou, situated atop 2452-meter and it started spreading towards Manipur the next day. The intense fire could be seen from Nagaland capital Kohima, situated about 30km away.

Firefighters of Manipur managed to control the wildfire at eastern side spreading from Mount Khungho towards Mao but it could not be controlled at the southern side. This forced Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to seek help of union home minister Amit Shah.

Four helicopters equipped with bambi buckets and 59 personnel of NDRF launched a joint operation on Saturday morning and carried out several sorties till evening.