Over 200 houses damaged in violent storm in Mizoram

Over 200 houses damaged in violent storm in Mizoram

No fatalities have so far been reported in the storm that hit the two districts late on Saturday

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Apr 18 2022, 06:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 06:15 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

A massive storm accompanied by heavy rain and hail damaged over 200 houses, including a church building in Mizoram's Kolasib and Mamit districts, an official said on Sunday.

No fatalities have so far been reported in the storm that hit the two districts late on Saturday, he said.

According to a preliminary report, at least 220 houses and the church building were damaged in Kolasib district, and about 18 houses in Mamit district near the Assam border, the official said.

Kolasib Assembly constituency MLA and Supply Minister K Lalrinliana on Sunday visited the villages affected by the storm to take stock of the situation.

The minister assured of assistance from the state government.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mizoram
India News
Storms

Related videos

What's Brewing

Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship

Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship

'Land is in blood': A Ukraine village digs up the dead

'Land is in blood': A Ukraine village digs up the dead

The conversation in US that rattled Imran Khan govt

The conversation in US that rattled Imran Khan govt

Sprinkle cow urine if you feel possessed: UP minister

Sprinkle cow urine if you feel possessed: UP minister

After fuel cans, lemons make the wedding gift list

After fuel cans, lemons make the wedding gift list

Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

 