Over 3 crore people visited 'Duare Sarkar' camps: Mamata Banerjee

The second edition of the "Duare Sarkar" (government at doorsteps) programme was launched on August 16

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 10 2021, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 17:31 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: AFP Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said over three crore people have visited the ongoing "Duare Sarkar" camps, a mass outreach drive to help people benefit from state-run schemes.

The second edition of the "Duare Sarkar" (government at doorsteps) programme was launched on August 16 and will continue till September 15.

She thanked people of the state for visiting the camps and also congratulated the government officials.

"Extremely happy to share that more than 3 crore people have visited the #DuareSarkar camps since 16th August. I congratulate all GoWB officials for making this initiative a huge success. I thank the people of Bengal for coming to the camps and availing all benefits," Banerjee said on Twitter.

Two government schemes - ''Lakshmi Bhandar'' and "Swasthya Sathi" - appeared to be the top picks among the three crore people who have turned up in the month-long camps.

The West Bengal government has launched "Lakshmi Bhandar" scheme in order to provide basic income support to female heads of families.

The newly floated programme assures monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 for women of each SC/ST household and Rs 500 for the general category. '

'Swasthya Sathi'' is a cashless basic health cover for secondary and tertiary care up to Rs five lakh per annum per family.

