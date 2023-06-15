Over 30K buses, taxis in Bengal get tracking devices

Over 30,000 buses, taxis in Bengal get tracking devices with panic buttons

The state Transport Department has directed all buses and taxis to install such devices by October 30.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 15 2023, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 16:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Over 30,000 buses and taxis in West Bengal have installed vehicle tracker devices for safety passengers, Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty said.

The state Transport Department has directed all buses and taxis to install such devices by October 30 and if they fail, their permits and fitness certificates would not be renewed, he said.

"Around 30,000-40,000 vehicles have already installed these devices. The prices of these devices have also been reduced to Rs 5,000 from the earlier Rs 8,000-10,000," Chakraborty told PTI.

"We hope the remaining vehicles will get the devices as the safety of passengers, specifically women, is a priority. The vehicles that do not get these devices will not get their fitness certificates renewed," he said.

Also read | AAI begins probe into Kolkata airport fire

Besides helping to track the vehicles, these devices also have panic buttons to raise alarms during emergencies.

Bus unions, however, said that though the owners were installing the devices, they were reeling under pressure of escalating input costs.

"The private bus operators are struggling to stay afloat. Operating stage carriages has become a loss-making proposition. It will be difficult for a bus owner to spend Rs 5,000 for these devices while managing only two-three trips every day," said TMC MLA Swarna Kamal Saha, also an office-bearer of the Bengal Bus Syndicate.

Pradip Narayan Bose, the general secretary of the West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners' Association, said they have been providing amenities to passengers by incurring losses due to the rise in fuel prices.

"Still the state is not considering our repeated pleas to either spare us from installing the devices, or bear the expenses," he said.

Around 16,400 private buses and 35,000 taxis ply in Kolkata and its neighbouring areas.

Sambhunath Dey, the general secretary of Progressive Taximen's Union, said the cost of these devices is causing a strain on the owners.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
Trinamool Congress
Kolkata

Related videos

What's Brewing

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

 