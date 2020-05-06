Over 40,000 arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown: West Bengal police

More than 40,000 people have been arrested by West Bengal Police for violating lockdown in the state since March 25. It has also seized 3614 vehicles in the state for the same offense.

“40723 persons have been arrested and 3614 vehicles seized since 25th March for violation of lockdown. Opening of stand-alone shops and movement of small vehicles with 3 persons have been allowed in areas other than containment zones,” stated West Bengal Police in a tweet on Tuesday.

Public transport with less than 50% of capacity will be available within the district in green zones. Please try to work from home. Please don’t forget to wear mask and to maintain physical distance if you need to go out WBP will continue to enforce lockdown strictly..(2/2) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) May 5, 2020

Making it clear that it there will be no gaps in enforcing the lockdown in the state West Bengal Police urged people to wear masks and maintain physical distance while going outside.

“Public transport with less than 50% of capacity will be available within the district in green zones. Please try to work from home. Please don’t forget to wear mask and to maintain physical distance if you need to go out,” it stated in another tweet.

The Kolkata Police have arrested 833 people in the city for violating lockdown norms till Tuesday out of which 152 were arrested for venturing outside without wearing masks and 29 others were arrested for spitting in public.

Meanwhile, eight Kolkata Police personnel have so far tested positive for COVID-19 with the latest being an Officer in Charge of a Police Station in Central Kolkata.

“ He has tested positive for COVID-19. With this eight of our officials have tested positive. The task of sanitizing the related places have started,” said Joint Commissioner (Headquarters) of Kolkata Police Subhankar Sinha.