Over 4,200 people died in floods in Assam, West Bengal since 2002: Govt

West Bengal incurred a loss of Rs 64,726 crore and Assam Rs 16,346 crore due to floods since 2002.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2023, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 22:17 ist
Morigaon: A woman and a child wade through the floodwaters, in Morigaon district. Credit: PTI Photo

 Over 4,200 people have lost their lives in floods in Assam and West Bengal since 2002, the government said on Thursday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswa Tudu shared the data which showed that over Rs 80,000 crore worth of total damage has been incurred due to floods in these two states since 2002.

According to the data, 1500 lives were lost in Assam while 2,722 people died in West Bengal since 2002 due to floods.

Assam
West Bengal
floods
India News

