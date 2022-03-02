Over 850 women cadets inducted into Assam Rifles

At least 868 new Rifle women recruits marched in perfect rhythm during their passing out parade (POP) at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School (ARTCS) at Shokhuvi in Dimapur district of Nagaland on Wednesday.

The special attestation parade was to mark the completion of 44 weeks of gruelling training in the battle craft, weapon handling, jungle lane shooting and other specialisation in counter-insurgency operations.

“This POP was unique as it had only Mahila recruits and the parade was led by Major Sita Shelke, a lady officer posted at ARTCS,” an Assam Rifles official said.

The newly passed out Rifle women will now join their respective units in all frontline duties, the official said.

The passing out parade was reviewed by Arunachal Pradesh Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra in the presence of Director General Assam Rifles Lt Gen P C Nair, and other senior officers of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles.

Addressing the recruits, the Governor recalled the rich history of the Assam Rifles as the oldest paramilitary force of the country and its diversified role in counter-insurgency in the Northeast region.

The Governor also called on the recruits to serve the nation with all sincerity besides asking them to keep pace with technology.

The Governor added that he was pleased to attend this unique POP in which there were only women and had perhaps the largest number of women recruits passing out from any academy or training centre anywhere in the country.

