Rs 1,300-cr for Meghalaya Energy Corp Ltd to clear dues

Over Rs 1,300-cr loan for Meghalaya Energy Corp Ltd to clear dues

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Aug 15 2020, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 07:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal for Meghalaya Energy Corporation Ltd (MeECL) to avail a loan of up to Rs 1,345.72 crore towards clearing dues.

The cabinet, however, set a few conditions for the approval, including bringing down the aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses.

The Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (MePDCL) has "a huge outstanding" towards central power generating stations and the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), Power Minister James K Sangma said.

"The cabinet has approved the proposal to allow MePDCL to avail the assistance restricted to Rs 1,345.72 crore under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (ANBA)," he said.

MePDCL has seen poor revenue collections due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the minister said

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Meghalaya
COVID-19
Coronavirus
power generation
Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

What's Brewing

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

IPL 2020 sponsorship: Tata Group enters the fray

IPL 2020 sponsorship: Tata Group enters the fray

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

 