Pact with BJP intact, will win over 200 seats: Nitish

Putting a lid on all sorts of speculations, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asserted that his alliance with the BJP was intact and the NDA will win more than 200 seats during the 2020 Assembly polls.

“Many leaders are trying to drive a wedge between the JD (U) and the BJP. But let me make it clear for once and all: The alliance with the BJP is very strong and cordial. Those who are talking of discord in the NDA will be left with eggs on their face,” said Nitish while addressing his partymen at Rabindra Bhavan here on Friday.

Nitish, who is also the national president of the JD (U), was addressing party workers and leaders soon after Rajya Sabha member Bashishta Narain Singh was re-elected as Bihar JD (U) president for the third consecutive term.

Without naming his former deputy and Lalu Prasad’s youngest son Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish remarked, “Those who do not know the A, B, C of Indian politics, have developed this habit of slamming me in a very foul language. I would like to suggest my spokespersons not to react to such persons as any reaction serves their interest (of grabbing headlines). Such elements will be shown their place during 2020 Assembly elections when the NDA will win more than 200 seats in the 243-member House,” said Nitish.

The JD (U) strongman has never used such strong words against his opponents in recent times. Nor has he criticised those within the BJP who are gunning for his scalp. But on Friday, he took a dig at everyone, including the media. “I know each and every person, and I also know what kind of affiliations they have. Let them write what they want. I don’t get perturbed as I know I am being targeted to get publicity,” said Nitish, without elaborating further.