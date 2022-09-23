Pall over high-profile Durga Pujas in Kolkata amid corruption cases against TMC leaders: Report

With just days remaining for the start of Durga Puja in Kolkata, preparations for the city's high-profile pujas have reportedly turned low-key, with the relative lack of enthusiasm driven in part by a slew of corruption cases against their political patrons.

The lack of enthusiasm and publicity of prominent puja pandals in the city come amid efforts by organisers to dissociate themselves from scam-accused political patrons, reported The Indian Express.

For instance, the puja organised by the Naktala Udayan Sangha — associated with WBSSC scam-accused Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee — usually sees considerable fanfare and promotion of its 'theme', but this year, the organisers have decided to retain last year's theme.

"We are facing a severe crisis in getting corporate advertising this year. The dilemma for the sponsor is that if they associate themselves with us, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will harass them after the pujas. We have a budget of around Rs 70 lakh, but this year, we are struggling with the sponsorships," a person associated with the Naktala committee told the publication.

There's a similar pall over other venues for puja associated with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.

Organisers of the Chetla Agrani Club puja, associated with Firhad Hakim and popularly known as "Bobby dar pujo", are also distancing themselves from the city's mayor, who is currently out on bail after being arrested in the Narada case last year.

Suruchi Sangha, another major venue for puja associated with TMC heavyweight Aroop Biswas, has also not resorted to promoting their pandal as actively as they usually do.

Similarly, organisers of other high profile puja pandals such as Tala Pratyay and Sikdarbagan are distancing themselves from their political patrons, minister Indranil Sen and Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, respectively.

While the organising committees of the aforementioned pujas told there will be no pall over festivities when Durga Puja begins this year, BJP leaders have pointed out the absence of heavyweight TMC leaders.

"They [TMC leaders] are all hiding this year. But we have nothing to hide. Our puja accounts are always transparent," Sajal Ghosh, a BJP leader and the main organiser of the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja, told the publication.