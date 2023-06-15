Bengal polls: SEC's stance sought on force deployment

Panchayat polls: Calcutta HC seeks SEC's clarification on deployment of central forces

The court asked the SEC's counsel to clarify the commission's position on the order.

PTI
Kolkata
  Jun 15 2023
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 17:03 ist
There have been increasing reports of violence in Bengal ahead of the polls. Credit: PTI Photo

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday asked the State Election Commission (SEC) to clarify itself on the deployment of central forces in the panchayat elections.

A petition was moved, seeking for a direction to the SEC to implement the orders of the high court on PILs seeking deployment of central forces for free and fair panchayat elections in the state. The high court on Tuesday ordered the requisition and deployment of central forces for the panchayat elections.

Also Read | West Bengal panchayat polls: Calcutta HC orders deployment of central forces

A division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said that the SEC can always appeal against its order passed on Tuesday, otherwise will have to requisition and deploy central forces. Observing that it is an admitted fact that there is sensitivity in places, the court said that the SEC cannot say that it is trying to identify those areas.

The court asked the SEC's counsel to clarify the commission's position on the order. Polling for nearly 75,000 seats in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system will be held on July 8, and Thursday is the last date for filing nominations.

West Bengal
Panchayat polls
India News
calcutta high court
state election commission

