Panic in Odisha school as man stabbed lady teacher

The 28-year-old lady assistant teacher of Ambapada Primary School, Suchismita Muduli has been admitted into the Sriram Chandra Bhanja(SCB) medical college and hospital, the state’s biggest government run health facility in Cuttack city with multiple injuries in her head, neck, hand and shoulder. Her condition is stated to be critical. The local police which is investigating the case has already arrested the man identified as one Bibhuti Mohanty.

As per the statements of the students recorded with the police, the lady teacher, married and a mother of one, was teaching class two and class three students in the second floor of the two-storeyed school building when the 42-year-old man with a sharp chopper in his hand suddenly forced his entry into the classroom and started attacking the lady teacher who collapsed in a pool of blood.

Taken aback by the horrific turn of event, the students came out of the classroom and ran for their lives screaming. When other staff members of the school heard the call of the panicked students, they rushed to the spot but by that time the accused Mohanty had already fled. The police which reached the school immediately later nabbed the attacker within hours of the incident which had taken place around 12 noon on Monday. The weapon used in the attack has also been seized.

The police which is investigating the case do not rule out the possibility of past enmity behind the brutal attack as the lady teacher and the arrested accused belong to the same village. However, a thorough medical test will be conducted on Mohanty to ascertain his mental state.