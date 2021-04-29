'Papa sleeping', says six-year-old daughter on phone, unaware of her father’s death due to Covid

When 35-year-old Prabhat Kumar did not wake up on Wednesday at his Ram Krishna Nagar residence here in the state capital Patna, his six-year-old daughter started playing video games on his mobile.

Unaware of her father’s untimely death, she continued playing on mobile till Prabhat’s friend Rajesh called up on the phone to know about his whereabouts. “Papa aaj utth nahi rahein hain. (Papa is not waking up today),” replied the tiny tot, who stayed with her father, while her mother resided at her parents’ place after a tiff with her husband.

Rajesh then made a video call and asked the child to move the screen towards Prabhat. It was then that Rajesh realised Prabhat, who was recently found to be Covid-19 positive, was lifeless.

He informed the landlord, who, in turn, informed the local police and municipal corporation office. After hours, the police reached there and the body was cremated on Wednesday evening following all the Covid-19 protocol and guidelines.

“It is believed that Prabhat died in the wee hours of Wednesday. Unaware of his death, his six-year-old daughter continued sleeping and playing video games there.... She has been handed over to the landlord, who will hand over her to Prabhat’s wife or any other relative as soon they arrive here,” said a relative of the landlord.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Government has decided to bear all the expenses related to cremation of those who die in the state due to Covid-19.