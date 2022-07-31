Partha Chatterjee was aware of corruption in his department, chose to take no action: Ex-TMC leader

Spilling the beans on the WBSSC Scam, former TMC leader and general secretary of West Bengal College and Universities Professor’s Association (WBCUPA), Baisakhi Banerjee said that Partha Chaterjee was aware of the corruption in the education department and chose to not take action against it.

Speaking to India Today, Baisakhi claimed that there were several instances where she pointed out at the people who are taking money inside the department but Chaterjee didn’t take any step against them.

According to Baisakhi, the former education minister of the state had an agreement with the governor who was also the chancellor. Keshari Nath Tripathi was the governor of West Bengal when the incident happened. The corruption activities were not exposed until the governor was the chancellor.

Baisakhi gave insights into Chaterjees’s way of functioning as he asked her to appoint a woman in Calcutta’s University’s Urdu department without an application or vacancy. She alleged that she was asked to make a document with a backdate.

Baisakhi added that Partha Chatterjee did not want Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to become the Chancellor of state-run universities.

Baisakhi quoted Chatterjee who said, “Am I mad that I will let Mamata Banerjee become the Chancellor?” According to her, Chatterjee was against the idea because it would put his position at stake.