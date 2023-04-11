Passenger shoots self in running train

Passenger shoots self in running train near New Jalpaiguri station

The identity of the man is yet to be established

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Apr 11 2023, 05:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 05:41 ist
File photo of a pedestrian bridge at New Jalpaiguri Railway station. credit: PTI

A passenger of New Delhi-bound North East Express was killed when he allegedly shot himself near New Jalpaiguri Station in West Bengal on Monday evening, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.

The identity of the man is yet to be established. NFR spokesperson Sabyasachi Dey told PTI that the person shot himself in a general compartment of the train around 8 pm.

"He didn't have a ticket or any other document about himself. We are trying to confirm his identity," he said. The coach was detached from the train at New Jalpaiguri Station.

A forensic investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson said adding that it is not clear from where the person got into the train carrying a firearm.

North East Express runs between Kamakhya in Guwahati and Anand Vihar Terminal in New Delhi.

New Jalpaiguri Station
West Bengal
New Delhi
railway police
India News
firearms

