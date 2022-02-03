Patna HC steps in after probe ascertains Muzaffarpur shelter home-like incident

The Patna High Court has sought a response from Bihar's social welfare department after an inmate of a shelter home in the state capital alleged that she and others were forced to submit themselves to “immoral acts” after being sedated.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the HC intervened after its juvenile justice monitoring committee (JJMC) disputed a clean chit given by the department to the shelter home, Uttar Raksha Grih, which houses 260 female inmates as opposed to the sanctioned strength of 148.

The JJMC, when it had visited the facility in January last year, noticed that CCTV cameras were not working and were informed by the superintendent – Child Protection Officer Vandana Gupta – that of the 260 inmates, 30 were mentally challenged. It subsequently filed a report on February 9 but no action was taken.

This development comes a couple of years after the horrific Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case, where over 34 minor girls were raped for several months between 2018 and 2019 at an NGO-run facility.

Check out latest DH videos here