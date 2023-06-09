Patnaik drops higher education minister Pujari from ministry

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday dropped Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari from the council of ministers, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.
Sources added that Patnaik recommended Governor Ganeshi Lal to exclude Pujari’s name from the ministry and assigned the department to food and supplies minister Atanu S Nayak.
Pujari was not immediately available for comment.
Also Read: Odisha approves Rs 3,457 crore investment proposals
A lawmaker from Rairakhol assembly segment, Pujari was inducted in the ministry in June last year.
Sources said Patnaik reviewed the performances of all the departments from May 22 to June 2.
In the review, it was found that the performance of higher education department was at the bottom of the list.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hyderabad's 'fish prasadam' back after three years
Miss World to be hosted in India after 27 years
Experiments on 'elixir of life' show hope
US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report
Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use
Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end
Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI