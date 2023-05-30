Peace in Manipur top priority, instructed officials to strictly deal with anyone disturbing peace: Amit Shah

Peace in Manipur top priority: Amit Shah

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • May 30 2023, 20:59 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 20:59 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting with a delegation of leaders from various political parties, in Imphal. Credit: IANS Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the government's top priority is peace and prosperity in Manipur and he has instructed security officials to strictly deal with any activities that disturb peace.

Shah said this after a review meeting with senior officials of Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Indian Army here.



"Reviewed the security situation in Manipur in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal. Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority, instructed them to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace," he tweeted. 

The home minister is currently visiting Manipur as part of efforts to bring back peace in the ethnic violence-hit state.

