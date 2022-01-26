Peaceful Republic Day celebrations in insurgency-hit Northeast after several years

Bomb blasts, markets shut, deserted streets and people scared to hoist the tricolour due to the "boycott call" by insurgent groups - this has been the atmosphere in the insurgency-affected Northeast on the Republic Day and Independence Day every year for long.

The Republic Day this year, however, was different with the region celebrating the day without any violent incident by insurgent groups.

Manipur Governor, La Ganeshan unfurled the tricolour at Imphal amid a "boycott call" and a "shutdown" called by at least seven insurgent groups but no violent incident was reported during the celebrations. In Assam, where for the first time in four-decades, no militant issued a boycott call, people were seen on the streets moving with tricolours in their vehicles and many hoisted the flag inside their residential compunds, office premises and joined the government functions. The Covid-19 safety protocols were enforced during the celebrations.

Read more: 'Still relevant': Shashi Tharoor shares old post on Hindutva amid Dharam Sansad controversy

Before the Independence Day (August 15) this year, Ulfa (Independent), the major insurgent group had abstained from its customary boycott call but another insurgent group, Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) issued a boycott call. However, KLO did not issue any boycott call for the Republic Day as the outfit has recently reciprocated to the call by BJP-led government to initiate peace talks.

Ulfa-I on January 22 said they decided not to issue any boycott call or register "armed protest" during the Republic Day due to Covid-19 pandemic. Formed in 1979, Ulfa has carried out violence on or before Independence Day and Republic Day every year, in support of their demand for "sovereign Assam."

Assam Governor, Jagdish Mukhi, after unfurling the tricolor in Guwahati said several militant groups laid down their weapons in the past few months and efforts were underway to establish permanent peace in the state.

In neighbouring Nagaland, where several civil society organisations issued a boycott call to the Republic Day to register protest against the killing of 14 civilians by the army in Mon district in December last year, also did not witness any violence on Wednesday. Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, in his address said investigation into the killings at Oting village was progressing very fast and promised that justice would be delivered to the victim families. Rio also stressed on unity among Naga groups for signing a comprehensive and final agreement to end the decades-old Naga conflict.