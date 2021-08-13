Pegasus issue to be TMC’s key weapon against BJP in upcoming polls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to use the Pegasus issue against the BJP in all major elections. According to sources in the TMC, it wants to use the issue as a key weapon against the saffron party in the upcoming Assembly by-elections as well as in elections at every level.

TMC insiders revealed that the party will highlight the issue to voters as to how the BJP government at the Centre was tapping people’s phones.

“We will also uphold the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have remained silent on the issue. We have prepared a campaign plan for this,” a senior TMC leader said.

As to whether a complicated issue such as Pegasus will influence common voters, especially those in the rural areas of Bengal, the TMC leader said that issues such as the 2G Spectrum and the Commonwealth scam made a significant impact on voters despite being complicated.

“The decision to use the Pegasus issue against the BJP in the upcoming elections has been taken at the top level of the party. We are confident that it will yield results,” the TMC leader said.

The development comes at a time when the TMC has turned up the heat against the Centre in the Parliament over the Pegasus issue.