People and not bulldozers have the last word: CPI(M)

'Bulldozers are being used to uproot the country's culture and history,' Mohd Salim said.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 30 2023, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 00:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Alleging that bulldozers are being used to uproot the country's culture and history, CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Mohd Salim on Saturday said it is the people who have the last word.

Claiming that the bulldozer system was brought in at Turkman Gate in Delhi during the Emergency in 1976 when several houses and structures were demolished there, he said people had then fought to reestablish democracy in the country.

"Bulldozers are being used to uproot the country's culture and history," he said.

Stating that it is the people who have the last word and not bulldozers, he said "if bulldozers are to be used everywhere, why not in Manipur, but I don't want that to happen there."

Salim said after a lot of protests in Parliament, the opposition has been able to get the government to accept a no-confidence motion.

"The motion will facilitate discussion on attempts by this government to destroy the constitutional set up and the idea of India, from Manipur to Jammu and Kashmir, from Kerala to UP," he said.

The CPI(M) leader said jobs for the unemployed, food distribution under PDS, support price to farmers for their produce and workers' rights are the issues which have to be brought to the forefront from the backburner.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that the BJP and the TMC are in collaboration with each other and the ruling party in the state has ensured that the saffron party got the second highest vote percentage after it in the recently held panchayat elections.

