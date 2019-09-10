People excluded from NRC to get certified copies soon

People excluded from the final NRC will get certified copies, regarding the rejection of their names, at the earliest so that they can file their appeals, the office of the NRC state coordinator announced on Tuesday.

The dates regarding the distribution of exclusion certificates will be announced soon, NRC State Coordinator's office tweeted.

The process of collection of exclusion certificates from the NRC Seva Kendras are on, the notice added.

The final NRC published on August 31 consisted only of Supplementary Lists and "queries are being received from the public about publication of all members of a family irrespective of their involvement in the claims and objections process" the tweet said.

"The results for the complete family will be available for display online from September 14 next and this will be available only online," the notice added.

The final NRC was released with 19,06,657 of the total 3,30,27,661 applicants excluded and 3,11,22,004 included.