People want separate state carved out of North Bengal: John Barla

Union Minister John Barla on Tuesday said that the creation of a separate state carved out of North Bengal is the voice of the people of the region.

Speaking to reporters at Siliguri, the BJP MP from Alipurduar also said that he will raise the issue at an appropriate level.

"Carving a separate State out of North Bengal is the voice of the people of this region. I will raise the issue at an appropriate level," said Barla.

The Minister of State for Minority Affairs accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of not doing anything for the minority community but using them as a vote bank for political mileage.

"What has the TMC Government done for the minorities in Bengal? They only use the minorities as a vote bank to gain political mileage," said Barla.

Lashing out at the ruling party in the State, the Union Minister accused it of resorting to terror tactics to throttle the opposition.

"Just look at the severity of the post-poll violence perpetrated by the TMC in Bengal," said Barla.

Also read: John Barla: From a tribal leader to a Union minister

He further alleged that while the BJP government at the Centre was keen on working with the Bengal Government, the latter was always preoccupied with picking up a fight.

Taking potshots at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her political ambitions, Barla said that she was dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister but will never be able to achieve her target.

"Just wait till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP will win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal with a handsome margin," said Barla.

BJP MP from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, who was with Barla at the press conference, alleged that more than 150 party workers were killed in post-poll violence in West Bengal.

"West Bengal is gradually heading towards President’s rule. I urge the President, Prime Minister and the Home Minister to save the State," said Barla.

Meanwhile, several BJP workers were detained by police during the party’s Sahid Samman Yatra in several areas of the state.