Permanent resident certificate made mandatory for Tripura govt jobs

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said 'Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate' (PRTC) will be mandatory for applying to jobs in all state government departments and semi-government bodies.

He said the decision was taken by the state cabinet to provide more opportunities to the people of Tripura, and this will be in addition to the other requirements already in force.

"As a part of the State government's ongoing effort to provide employment to the youth of the State of Tripura, the Cabinet has decided that the PRTC would be required while making applications for government and semi government jobs," he said in a Facebook post.

Also Read | BJP govt to enforce 'no work, no pay' norms in tense Manipur

"This step has been taken to provide more opportunities to the people of the State. It may be noted that this requirement of a document is in addition to other requirements already in force," he added.

Earlier, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman met Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) chairman Kush Kumar Sharma to make PRTC mandatory for appearing in all the recruitment drives by the state government.

The cabinet also cleared a proposal for procuring 35,000 MT of paddy from farmers in the current fiscal, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury told a press conference.

"The government will spend Rs 85.64 crore for the purpose. The paddy procurement will be done in 40 locations across the state," he said.