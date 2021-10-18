PETA award for Meghalaya minister exploring use of pineapples to produce vegan leather

People for Ethical Treatment for Animals (PETA) India has selected Meghalaya forest and environment minister James Sangma for its Progressive Business Concept Award for his initiative to encourage farmers to go for leather production from pineapples.

The move would lessen leather production from animals, protect animals and the environment, according to PETA.

Sangma, the brother of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and son of former Lok Sabha Speaker, P A Sangma recently asked farmers to go for pineapple leather, a fairly new product that some fashion design companies are adopting to lessen animal suffering. Pineapple leather is considered as sturdy and durable as leather produced from animal skins.

Meghalaya produces about 8 per cent of the pineapples grown in the country.

"Minister Sangma has rightly identified the climate crisis as a defining challenge of our times, and he is already taking steps to address one of the biggest culprits: animal agriculture,” said PETA India's senior campaigns coordinator, Radhika Suryavanshi. “PETA India looks forward to seeing Meghalaya create new opportunities for farmers while helping to save the planet and animals’ lives through a thriving pineapple-leather industry.”

Citing a report of the United Nations, a statement issued by PETA India said on Monday, "Animal agriculture – which includes animals killed for clothing – is responsible for nearly a fifth of human-induced greenhouse-gas emissions. To keep the skins of cows, buffaloes, and other animals used for leather from rotting, tanneries use a variety of caustic, toxic chemicals, which pollute waterways. One of the most widely used chemicals in the tanning process is chromium, which can cause cancer in workers exposed to it."

PETA said the leather industry also causes animal suffering on a massive scale. "Cattle used for leather in India are often crammed into vehicles in such large numbers that their bones break. Those who survive the gruelling journey to the slaughterhouse endure agonising deaths: their throats are cut in full view of other animals, and many are dismembered while they’re still conscious."

Meghalaya government is also planning to open a climate change museum and introduce climate change into the school curriculum.

