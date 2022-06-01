PFI link being probed in police station burning: Sarma

PFI link being probed in Batadrava police station burning, says Assam CM Sarma

Sarma reiterated his government's demand to the Centre to ban the PFI and CFI

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  Jun 01 2022, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 23:32 ist
Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI file photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that investigators have found possible involvement of Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in the burning down of the Batadrava Police Station in Nagaon district.

Alleging that PFI and its college-level wing Campus Front of India (CFI) are engaged in activities to "destabilise" Assam, Sarma reiterated his government's demand to the Centre to ban the two organisations.

The Batadrava Police Station was set on fire on May 21 afternoon by an irate mob following the custodial death of a local fish trader, Safikul Islam (39), who was picked up by police the night before.

"Right from the Gorukhuti, we always see PFI's hand in the communal tension. Even in the latest Batadrava incident, when the Batadrava PS was burnt down, we are now picking up signals of involvement of PFI," he added.

The Assam government had sent a dossier to the Centre requesting PFI and CFI be banned for their alleged role in inciting people during the Gorukhuti eviction drive in Darrang district in September 2021, when two villagers were shot dead by the police.

Sarma said, "Assam government is of the view that PFI and CFI should be banned. If you go to Baksa district, the kind training programme, literature they are distributing, show that they want to destablise Assam. "I hope and trust that the Government of India will give due consideration to the request of the state government."

Asked if Jihadi elements were behind the attack on Batadrava Police Station, the Chief Minister said that as the DGP has indicated accordingly, which means there are indicative clues. "Whether that clue has been converted to evidence, that is difficult for me to say right now because I have not reviewed the case. Last week of this month, I will visit Batadrava. Then I will know," he added.

