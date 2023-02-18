Phagu Chauhan sworn in as Meghalaya governor

Phagu Chauhan was on Saturday sworn in as the new governor of Meghalaya.
The oath of office was administered by Justice Wanlura Diengdoh of the Meghalaya High Court.
Chauhan (75), who was the governor of Bihar, succeeded BD Mishra as the 23rd governor of the hill state.
President Draupadi Murmi appointed Chauhan on February 12, relieving Mishra of his additional duties after being posted as the Lt Governor of Ladakh.
