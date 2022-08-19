PIL challenges Nitish Kumar's reappointment as Bihar Chief Minister

PIL challenges Nitish Kumar's reappointment as Bihar CM

The act of Nitish Kumar is against the parliamentary democracy and basic principle of the Constitution, social activist Devi opined

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Aug 19 2022, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 15:27 ist
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI Photo

A Patna-based social activist Dharmsheela Devi and Supreme Court lawyer Varun Sinha filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court and challenged Nitish Kumar for holding the post of chief minister again.

Dharmasheela pointed out in her PIL that Nitish Kumar left the NDA and formed the government with the help of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. "The act of Nitish Kumar is against the parliamentary democracy and basic principle of the Constitution. It is also a violation of basic features of the Constitution," Devi opined.

Also Read | Nitish snubs BJP's allegation of 'jungle raj' in Bihar, says answer will be given at an 'appropriate time'

"Nitish Kumar resigned from the post of chief minister, left the majority collegiums and formed the government with minority collegiums. Under the article 163 and 164, the governor of Bihar may have objected to the reappointment of Nitish Kumar again but he didn't do so," she said.

The Election Commission of India had issued a notification dated October 1, 2020 for the general election of the legislative assembly of Bihar. After the result, the alliance partners of NDA were given the mandate of the people and accordingly formed the government till 2025," she added.

Nitish Kumar
India News
Patna High Court
Election Commission
NDA
Bihar

