PIL filed in Patna HC to defer Bihar Assembly polls in view of Covid-19 pandemic

Even as lockdown was again enforced in the state capital and other Bihar districts on Friday due to increase in coronavirus cases, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Patna High Court to defer Bihar Assembly elections, slated to be held in October-November this year.

The PIL filed by advocate Badri Narayan Singh says that holding elections, at a time when there is no let-up in the number of Covid-19 patients in the state, won’t be appropriate and it should be deferred to February 2021.

Former MP, Pappu Yadav, too has said that he would move Supreme Court and urge the apex court to defer the Bihar polls.

The Election Commission, meanwhile, has indicated that Assembly polls in the state would be held on time. Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer, HR Srinivas, who has been holding confabulations with the officials concerned, said that VVPATs and electronic voting machines (EVMs) have already reached all the districts and the training of returning officers have begun as per the schedule.

“It’s the Election Commission which has to take a call on the poll dates,” he added.

In the meantime, the BJP has said that the Election Commission was already working on the modalities to ensure free, fair and safe elections in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. “If the ECI is satisfied with their preparation and the situation is conducive as per their assessment, then the elections will surely take place on time,” Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand told Deccan Herald here on Friday.

His remarks came shortly after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told his partymen that if the Election Commission did not allow the conventional method of poll campaign in Bihar, his party may stay away from the poll process. Tejashwi has also protested 'virtual rallies' by the ruling party leaders.

“Any political party is free to express opinion but conducting an election is the sole prerogative of the ECI. We will abide by the Election Commission’s decision,” said the BJP spokesperson.