PIL petitioners selectively outraged over violence in state, Tripura tells SC

The Tripura government has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss a PIL filed for probe into recent violence in the state, saying it was based on "self-serving report", "planted and pre-planned articles" and filed by individuals, who were selectively outraged with it, though they remained silent on large scale pre and post-poll violence in West Bengal.

It said a series of violent incidents had shaken West Bengal before and after the state assembly elections which was "larger in magnitude" compared to Tripura violence, but the public interest of the petitioner was aroused only selectively during the latter.

"No individuals or group of individuals professionally functioning as public spirited persons can selectively invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court to achieve some apparent but undisclosed motive," an affidavit filed by the state said.

The affidavit was filed in response to the plea by advocate Ehtesham Hashmi who contended that he had personally visited riot-affected areas of the state along with other Delhi-based advocates and published a fact-finding report 'Humanity Under Attack in Tripura' on their visit.

"A genuine and bona fide public spirited citizen would not be selective in his public interest and would not be choosy about rushing about this court with regard to one state and keeping quite with regard to the other," it said.

It further contended that the fact-finding report was based on incorrect facts aimed towards creating disaffection between communities and the state in particular.

The state government also submitted that a suo motu case concerning the same subject was already pending before the Tripura High Court and that the petitioner should have approached the High Court first instead of moving the Supreme Court.

It also said there is no convincing reason for the petitioner to not approach the highest constitutional court in the state which is directly concerned and proximate to the alleged incidents.

The state government maintained that it was committed to take action as per law against persons and organisations involved for spreading fake/fabricated news, photographs, videos with malicious intent to promote enmity between classes in place of worship, imputations, assertion prejudicial to national integration.

On November 29, last year, the top court issued notice to the Centre and Tripura government on the plea for an independent SIT probe into the alleged hate crimes and incidents of violence against Muslims in the state between October 13 and 27.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna sought a response from the Union and the Tripura governments, on the petition filed by advocate Hashmi through his counsel Prashant Bhushan.

