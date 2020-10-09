Piyush Goyal gets additional charge of Consumer Affairs Ministry after Paswan's death

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday has been given the additional charge of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution after Paswan's death, news agency PTI said, quoting Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Railway Min Piyush Goyal given additional charge of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution after Paswan's death: Rashtrapati Bhavan
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2020
Piyush Goyal is currently serving as Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry in the Central government.
More to follow...
What’s special about bat viruses?
Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see
Apple sued over alleged mobile game monopoly for arcade
If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump
DH Toon | PM Modi wants Yale, Oxford campuses in India
UK man calls idlis boring; Tharoor gives savage reply