Piyush Goyal gets charge of Consumer Affairs Ministry

Piyush Goyal gets additional charge of Consumer Affairs Ministry after Paswan's death

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 09 2020, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 13:29 ist
Piyush Goyal is currently serving as Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry in the Central government. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday has been given the additional charge of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution after Paswan's death, news agency PTI said, quoting Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Piyush Goyal is currently serving as Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry in the Central government.

More to follow...

