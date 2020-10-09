Piyush Goyal gets additional charge of Consumer Affairs Ministry after Paswan's death

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday has been given the additional charge of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution after Paswan's death, news agency PTI said, quoting Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Railway Min Piyush Goyal given additional charge of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution after Paswan's death: Rashtrapati Bhavan — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2020

Piyush Goyal is currently serving as Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry in the Central government.

More to follow...