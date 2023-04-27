PLA of Manipur and CPI (Maoist) helped each other for waging war against India: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that investigations have revealed that People's Liberation Army (PLA), a banned insurgent group in Manipur and the CPI (Maoist) helped each other for waging a war against the nation.

"The CPI (Maoist) leaders had agreed to recognize and support the separatist activities of PLA for the creation of the northeastern state of Manipur, as a separate nation. The PLA leadership, on its part, decided to support the continuing war of CPI (Maoist) for overthrowing the constitutionally elected Government of India," the NIA said in a statement on Thursday.

The NIA had registered a suo moto case on July 1, 2011 based on inputs that the PLA had hatched a conspiracy to destabilize the country with the support of CPI (Maoist).

Investigations revealed that the PLA had established a liaison office in Kolkata, where a meeting was held between PLA/RPF and CPI (Maoist) leaders. Modalities were worked out at the meeting for taking unified action for waging a war against the Union of India. A bipartite meeting was also held between PLA/RPF and CPI (Maoist) leadership in Jharkhand for imparting military training to cadres of CPI (Maoist) by PLA/RPF instructors, it said.

Read | After deadly Naxal attack in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel chairs high-level meeting

The agency further said it also came to light during the investigations that the President of PLA/RPF had also complimented the General Secretary of CPI (Maoist) on carrying out an attack on the security forces on April 6, 2010, resulting in the killing of 76 CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh. "The PLA had provided logistic support to Maoist cadres and both groups were regularly communicating and exchanging e-mails. The accused persons had travelled to different places within and outside India, and created fake IDs and bank accounts under pseudonymous identities," it said.

Five convicted:

The NIA said a special NIA court in Guwahati on Wednesday convicted three PLA cadres and two CPI (Maoist) members in connection with the case. The five were sentenced to eight years jail by the special court.The five were convicted under Section 121A IPC and Section 18, 18A and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

The court judgment was pronounced on a day CPI (Maoist) killed 10 security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

The NIA had filed chargesheets in the case on May 21 and November 16 in 2012 and on July 31, 2014, in the NIA special court in Guwahati.

Of the five convicted persons, N. Dilip Singh alias Wanba is from Manipur and two other PLA cadres, Senjam Dhiren Singh and Arnold Singh are from Assam. Two others, Indranil Chanda alias Raj and Amit Bagchi alias RK da, hailing from West Bengal, are CPI (Maoist) cadres, said the NIA.