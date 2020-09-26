Places of worship to reopen in Meghalaya from October 1

The Meghalaya government has decided to reopen all places of worship from October 1, after a gap of more than six months, and issued necessary guidelines to ensure the safety of one and all at the shrines, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Saturday.

He also said that the government has laid down a standard operating procedure at these religious institutions, to be strictly followed by devotees, following consultations with various stakeholders.

"The state has decided to allow people to visit places of worship from October 1. Guidelines have been issued for the safety of devotees, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"No one will be allowed to enter any religious place without a face mask, and measures have to be taken to ensure people follow hand hygiene protocols and maintain physical distance," the deputy Chief Minister explained.

Tynsong further said that deputy commissioners have been asked to regulate activities and tighten norms at the shrines, if need be.

In June, too, the state had announced that it would reopen religious places, but the decision was revoked in view of the steady rise in Covid-19 cases.

Chief Secretary MS Rao had earlier issued an advisory, asking people aged above 65 years, children below 10 years and pregnant women to stay at home.