Plea filed in Supreme Court seeks expert-panel probe in Odisha train crash tragedy

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking a probe by an expert panel in the train tragedy that took place in Odisha's Balasore on June 2.

The death toll in the disastrous railway accident stands at 288 and rescue operations at the site have been completed, a South Eastern Railway official said on Saturday.

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the Balasore train accident by an expert panel headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court. PIL also seeks guidelines/directions for the implementation of the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System called KAVACH… pic.twitter.com/ciu9a0jURN — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

Three trains - the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express -- and a goods train were involved in the accident.

More to follow...