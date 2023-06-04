Plea filed in Supreme Court seeks expert-panel probe in Odisha train crash tragedy

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking a probe by an expert panel in the train tragedy that took place in Odisha's Balasore on June 2.
The death toll in the disastrous railway accident stands at 288 and rescue operations at the site have been completed, a South Eastern Railway official said on Saturday.
A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the Balasore train accident by an expert panel headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court.
PIL also seeks guidelines/directions for the implementation of the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System called KAVACH… pic.twitter.com/ciu9a0jURN
— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023
Three trains - the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express -- and a goods train were involved in the accident.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary
Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat
The ‘other’ Maldives
3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece
India's Oval-sized hurdle
Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'
Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy
Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani
Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history
Autos are a window to urban disorder