Odisha train crash: SC plea seeks probe by expert-panel

Plea filed in Supreme Court seeks expert-panel probe in Odisha train crash tragedy

While it is not clear what caused the crash, sources indicate a possible signalling failure

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 04 2023, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 14:04 ist
The death toll in the disastrous railway accident stands at 288 and rescue operations at the site have been completed. Credit: PTI Photo

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking a probe by an expert panel in the train tragedy that took place in Odisha's Balasore on June 2. 

The death toll in the disastrous railway accident stands at 288 and rescue operations at the site have been completed, a South Eastern Railway official said on Saturday.

Three trains - the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express -- and a goods train were involved in the accident.

More to follow...

Odisha
Train accident
India News
Coromandel Express
Supreme Court

