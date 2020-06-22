PM assures Mizoram CM Zoramthanga of help after earthquake hits state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga of all possible support from the Centre after an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit the northeastern state on Monday damaging houses and roads.

"Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Zoramthanga Ji, on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre," the prime minister tweeted.

The earthquake happened at 4.10 am and the epicentre was at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on the India-Myanmar border.

The tremors were felt in several parts of the state, including state capital Aizawl, a state official said.

Several houses and buildings in Champhai district have been partly damaged due to the quake, he said.

The quake also caused cracks on highways and roads at several places, he added.