PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore assistance to Amphan-hit West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1,000 crore advance assurance to West Bengal for relief and restoration work in the wake of the devastation caused by the cyclone Amphan. The prime minister made the announcement after taking part in a review meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Basirhat in North 24 Paraganas district.

“An advance assurance of Rs 1,000 crore will be provided to West Bengal in the wake of cyclone Amphan. The next of kin of those who lost their lives in the calamity will be provided with Rs 2 lakh. As for those who sustained serious injuries they will get Rs 50,000 each,” said PM Modi.

He also said that the Centre and the state government are working in tandem to extend full cooperation to those who are affected by the storm.

The Prime Minister said that every aspect of “rehabilitation and reconstruction” will be addressed.

“We all want West Bengal to move ahead. Centre will always stand by West Bengal in these tough times,” said PM Modi.

Referring to the twin challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the cyclone, the Prime Minister said that one battle is going on with the pandemic and on the other hand there was a cyclone situation to deal with.

“Maintaining social distancing is one of the key features of fighting a pandemic but dealing with a cyclone requires people to move to safer places as soon as possible,” said Modi.

He made the announcement after the review meeting in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Earlier in the day, they took an aerial survey of the affected areas. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was also with them.