PM Modi congratulates Manik Saha on taking oath as CM of Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Manik Saha on taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Tripura.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "Congratulations to Shri @DrManikSaha2 on taking oath as Tripura's CM. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure. I am confident he will add vigour to the development journey of Tripura which began in 2018."

BJP chief J P Nadda also congratulated Saha. "Best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Tripura. I have utmost faith that under the guidance of Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and by following his vision, Tripura will be forever transformed and shall rise to new heights," Nadda tweeted.

Dental surgeon-turned-politician and Tripura BJP President Manik Saha took oath as 12th Chief Minister of the state on Sunday, after a sudden political development saw incumbent Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resign from his post on Saturday.