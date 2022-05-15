PM Modi congratulates new Tripura CM Manik Saha

PM Modi congratulates Manik Saha on taking oath as CM of Tripura

Dental surgeon-turned-politician and Tripura BJP President Manik Saha took oath as 12th Chief Minister of the state on Sunday

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • May 15 2022, 15:29 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 15:29 ist
Tripura BJP president Manik Saha on Sunday was sworn in as the 12th new chief minister of the state on Sunday. Credit: IANS/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Manik Saha on taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Tripura.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "Congratulations to Shri @DrManikSaha2 on taking oath as Tripura's CM. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure. I am confident he will add vigour to the development journey of Tripura which began in 2018."

Also Read | Who is Manik Saha, the new Tripura CM?

BJP chief J P Nadda also congratulated Saha. "Best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Tripura. I have utmost faith that under the guidance of Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and by following his vision, Tripura will be forever transformed and shall rise to new heights," Nadda tweeted.

Dental surgeon-turned-politician and Tripura BJP President Manik Saha took oath as 12th Chief Minister of the state on Sunday, after a sudden political development saw incumbent Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resign from his post on Saturday.

