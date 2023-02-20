PM greets people of Arunachal, Mizoram on statehood day

PM Modi greets people of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on statehood day

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram were granted statehood on February 20, 1987

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 20 2023, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 10:58 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on the anniversary of their states' formation and lauded their contribution to the country.

He tweeted, "Statehood Day wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, a state synonymous with dynamism and patriotism. The people from the state have contributed to India's progress in many sectors. I pray that Arunachal Pradesh keeps scaling new heights of progress in the coming years."

Greeting the people of Mizoram, the prime minister said, "Best wishes to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. Mizoram is known for its natural beauty, hardworking people and the outstanding Mizo culture. May the aspirations of the people of Mizoram continue being fulfilled in the coming times."

Both Arunachal and Mizoram were granted statehood on this day in 1987.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
Arunachal Pradesh
Mizoram

What's Brewing

The staged bomb scare that backfired on Mumbai’s cops

The staged bomb scare that backfired on Mumbai’s cops

Dear police, put on the uniform 

Dear police, put on the uniform 

AI is stepping into the next level

AI is stepping into the next level

Team India visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Team India visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

 